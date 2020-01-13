Meridian man charged with armed robbery and kidnapping

A man charged with armed robbery and kidnapping in Meridian had an initial court appearance Monday in Meridian municipal court.
James Hodges, 22, of Meridian was charged with armed robbery and kidnapping in connection with a incident that took place on Oct. 21, 2019 on the 800 block of 29th Ave. in Meridian, MPD Captain John Griffith said.
During the incident, Hodges kidnapped the store owner and robbed him, police said.
The victim was not injured, Griffith said.
Meridian Municipal Court Judge Robbie said Hodges will have a preliminary hearing at a later date. Because Hodges has a domestic violence charge, he has to serve 10 days in jail, Jones said.
Hodges is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on bonds totalling $325,000.
Griffith said police are looking for another suspect in the case, Antonio Clay, who is between the ages of 19 and 20.
