A Meridian man faces drug charges after an investigation by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force.
David Dawson Dykes, 28 was taken into custody Thursday, said Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
Dykes was charged with sale of drugs near church or school, possession of methamphetamine with intent and possession of fentanyl.
He is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $55,000 bond.
