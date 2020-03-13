A Meridian man is facing several felony drug charges.
Robert Norman Munn, 28, was arrested around 9:58 a.m. Thursday near a business on Frontage Road after an arrest warrant. Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Norman was arrested and charged with two counts of the sale of methamphetamine, Calhoun said.
After his vehicle was searched, Norman was also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of controlled substance with intent. Norman also has two additional charges of probation violation and sale of drugs near a church or school.
The arrest came after an ongoing investigation by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force.
Munn is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $140,000 bond.
