A Meridian man was arrested during a checkpoint on Saturday after drugs were found in his vehicle.
LaDarius Boggan, 30, of Meridian, was arrested after deputies found drugs and weapons in his vehicle near College Drive and 20th Street Ext,. Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Calhoun said during the stop, deputies smelled marijuana in Boggan's vehicle and a search was conducted. Deputies then found drugs and weapons, Calhoun said.
Boggan was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm. Boggan was held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond and has been released.
