A Lauderdale County man is in custody following an investigation by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force.
Darryl Terrell Johnson, 43 of Meridian was taken into custody by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department around 1 p.m. on Wednesday after a short chase near the Lauderdale County Courthouse, LCSD Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Johnson was charged with one count of possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, one count of possession of contraband, failure to pay child support and probation/ parole violation.
Johnson is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.