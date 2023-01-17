The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department on Friday announced the arrest of a Meridian man in a sex crimes case.
The suspect, a male over 60 years old, was arrested and booked into Lauderdale County Detention Center at 4:45 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the suspect is charged with two counts of sexual battery and three counts of lustful touching of a child.
Bond was set at $1,075,000, Calhoun said, including $500,000 for each sexual battery count and $25,000 for each count of lustful touching of a child.
