A Meridian man is facing drug trafficking charges after a warrant was issued as part of a multi-agency investigation.
Jaylon Ruffin, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine and one count of trafficking in a controlled substance. Each of the charges carry enhanced penalties for being within 1,500 feet of a school.
Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the sheriff’s department SWAT team and Marion Police Department executed search and arrest warrants in the 6600 block of Rose Lane in Marion Thursday morning resulting in Ruffin’s arrest.
“These warrants were served as part of an ongoing investigation between the East Mississippi Drug Task Force, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Attorney General Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration,” Calhoun said.
Ruffin was arrested and booked into Lauderdale County Detention Facility, Calhoun said. His bond was set at $25,000 for each sale of methamphetamine charge and $50,000 for the trafficking charge for a total bond of $100,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.