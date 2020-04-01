Meridian man arrested in connection with weekend shooting

Meridian police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting over the weekend.
Ramone Ty Christopher Daniels of Meridian was arrested at 6 p.m on Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release.
Daniels, 20, was also charged with drive-by shooting and is being held on bonds totalling $650,000.
The arrest is connected with a shooting on March 27 on 51st Avenue and 5th Street, police said.
The victim, who was shot in the head, was taken to a local hospital then airlifted to a Jackson hospital, according to police.
The victim's condition wasn't available Wednesday.
More arrests are expected in the case, police said.
Those with information are asked to call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.