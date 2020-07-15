A Meridian man faces a charge of making terroristic threats on social media.
Christopher Blake Bunyard,18 was taken into custody by Lauderdale County Sheriff's deputies on Monday after an investigation by the FBI, said Sheriff Billy Sollie.
Sollie said the FBI began an investigation over the weekend after reports of an individual making terroristic threats on social media involving the city of Oxford.
Sollie said Bunyard made the threats using the social media platform Snapchat.
Sollie said the department assisted the FBI by helping to locate Bunyard, who was taken into custody on Monday without incident.
Bunyard was charged with making terroristic threats and released from the Lauderdale County Detention Facility after posting a $15,000 bond.
Bunyard could face federal charges, the sheriff said.
