A Meridian man faces several charges after he led police on a chase early Sunday morning.
Johnny Ray Williams, 37 was arrested after leading authorities on a chase following a traffic stop, Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of State Blvd. Extension and Pine Springs Road, deputies attempted to stop Williams during a traffic stop, Calhoun said.
Williams then led deputies on a short pursuit before crashing his vehicle near the intersection of State Blvd. Extension and 37th Street, he said. Williams was taken into custody at the scene.
Williams was charged with no liability insurance, disregard of a traffic device switched tag/license plate, no driver’s license tag, driving under the influence, first offense, fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle and probation violation.
He is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility and has no bond because he was out on parole.
