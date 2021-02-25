A Meridian man and 12 other individuals were arrested on Tuesday by the FBI Jackson Field Office’s Safe Streets Task Force, according to a news release.
The suspects are facing various federal drug trafficking and firearms charges, officials said.
Carrnell Vonshea Denman, 42, of Meridian, was among those taken into custody. During the investigation, the FBI seized 15 firearms and approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as additional amounts of cocaine and fentanyl, the news release said.
The arrests come following an extensive investigation into violent street gang activity following an increase in violent crime in the Jackson area.
Others taken into custody were Mario Butler, 40, Akoyea Jamere Clayton, 28, Marcus Antonio Davis, 41, Marcus Lamon Guice, 44, Cedric Leshawn Kyle, 47, Johnathan Jermell Ledbetter, 33, Kenneth Lofton, Jr., 43, Jeffrey Rivers, Jr., 38, Tementa Robinson, 40, and James Lee Simmons, 49, all of Jackson; and Dennis Demond Mitchell, 39, of Utica and Antonio Demond Doss, 26, of Morton.
The individuals made their initial appearances before a United States Magistrate Judge in the Southern District of Mississippi in Jackson on Wednesday and Thursday..
The case was investigated by the FBI Jackson Field Office’s Safe Streets Task Force which is made up of special agents from the FBI and officers from the Jackson, Ridgeland and Meridian Police Departments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.