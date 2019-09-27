A Meridian man is out on bail after secretly photographing a woman at a private location.
Phillip Michael Creighton, 30, of Meridian, has been charged with secretly photographing for lewd purposes and invading privacy, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Deputies took Creighton into custody after investigating a report of a man who was photographing a woman at a private location, Calhoun said. A victim gave an affidavit to authorities, initiating the investigation.
Creighton had a bond of $5,000 and has been released, according to the sheriff's department. His case will be sent to a grand jury.
