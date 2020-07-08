A Meridian man is behind bars and accused of leading several law enforcement agencies through a chase in the city on Monday.
Liltavious Cordez Smith, 28, was taken into custody following a pursuit by Meridian Police and Lauderdale County Sheriff deputies through the city of Meridian, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
The incident began in the city near the Waffle House on Highway 19 after Meridian police attempted to question Smith on several armed robberies in the area, Calhoun said. When police tried to get Smith to stop, he drove around Meridian at various high speeds for 51 minutes before a deputy put spikes in the road to stop the vehicle at Chandler Road, Calhoun said.
Smith got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods before he was apprehended by deputies, Calhoun said.
Smith has been charged with two counts of fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, trafficking a controlled substance and probation violation, Calhoun said. Smith is being held at the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department on a $95,000 bond and his case will be presented to a grand jury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.