A Meridian man charged in the shooting death of his uncle waived his preliminary hearing Monday in municipal court.
Christopher Denson, 41, is accused of killing Almond Turner, 69, around 8. p.m. on Nov. 23 during a birthday party at an event hall at 5051 Highway 493.
Police said Denson left the party and went to his vehicle, walked back inside with an AK-47 rifle and fired five or six shots. The shots struck Turner in the head and chest, killing him, according to police.
Denson was arrested at an apartment on Highway 39 North the day after the shooting.
During Monday's hearing, Denson's bond was reduced from $1 million to $700,000 on the murder charge. He was also charged with being a convicted felon while possessing a firearm. Denson's total bond is $705,000.
The motive in the shooting is unclear, but Municipal Court Judge Robbie Jones said the two men may have had a difficult relationship.
“It either had to be some prior difference of opinion between the two gentlemen or some other occurrence,” Jones said. “It's another one of those senseless acts that end up being tragic.”
The case now moves to a grand jury.
Denson is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.
Turner was a retired assistant police chief and member of the school board from Covington, Georgia. His funeral was held Monday at Springfield Baptist Church in Conyers, Georgia, where he was a deacon.
Erin Kelly contributed reporting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.