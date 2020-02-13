Meridian man accused of armed robbery

A 19-year-old Meridian man is accused of armed robbery and felony possession of a weapon.
James Parker Jr. was arrested by Meridian police around 7 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 16th Street and 9th Avenue after receiving a call that Parker pointed a hand gun and demanded money from the owner of a vehicle who confronted Parker about breaking the vehicle's window, police said.
Parker is being held at the Lauderdale County Jail with no bound amount due to currently being on MDOC Probation, police said. Parker is scheduled to appear at noon Tuesday in at the municipal court.
