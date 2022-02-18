A long-time law enforcement officer and newly sworn in member of the Meridian Police Department died Wednesday due to cardiac arrest.
Officer John Ruffin died peacefully at 5:40 p.m. at Rush Foundation Hospital surrounded by his family. He was 51.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Ruffin were incomplete Friday at Cedric Clark Memorial Funeral Home.
Sgt. Heather Luebbers said Mr. Ruffin complained about shortness of breath shortly before midnight Feb. 12, and was rushed to the hospital by his training officer.
"Shortly after their arrival he went into cardiac arrest," she said. "Due to the medical staff’s diligent efforts Officer Ruffin was revived and placed on life support."
Mr. Ruffin was in critical condition due to the length of time he spent in cardiac arrest, Luebbers said. On Wednesday, his family consulted with his doctors and made the decision to take him off life support, she said.
He died shortly afterwards.
Although Mr. Ruffin was a newly sworn officer with Meridian Police Department, he had extensive law enforcement experience and deep ties to the community.
He previously served as an officer with Meridian Public School District Police Department, where he rose through the ranks to become Chief of the department. Ruffin also served previously as a reserve officer with MPD.
Mr. Ruffin's dedication to his community, especially Meridian's youth, was well known, and he was well liked among Meridian's police force, Luebbers said.
"He loved to serve his community, especially the youth," she said. "He will truly be missed. We ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers."
