Meridian looks to hire parks and recreation director

The city of Meridian is looking for a permanent parks and recreation director, Mayor Percy Bland said Wednesday.
Last month, he named Lauderdale County Supervisor Joe Norwood interim director of the department.
Norwood represents District 4 and is running unopposed for re-election in November.
At the time of the announcement, Bland said the appointment was for 90 days and he hoped the city council would vote to confirm Norwood.
"We're not going to be able to get him the votes needed for him to be confirmed," Bland said Wednesday.
The mayor said a committee including two council members would help interview candidates for the position.
"We do need leadership in parks and rec," Bland said.
Councilwoman Kim Houston said last month that she had "major concerns" about Norwood's appointment because of the work the supervisor already does in the city related to parks and recreation. She believed there could be a conflict of interest.
The city has been without a parks and recreation director since Kelvin McGruder was fired in July 2018.
McGruder had at first been placed on administrative leave in May 2018, after a state audit was initiated into the city's parks and recreation department. He was subsequently fired by the city after he violated a warning not to have contact with other city employees.
In January, the city council rejected the administration's proposal for a parks and recreation director.
According to an advertisement for the position, the candidate should have six years of "experience and/or training that includes recreation program administration, public relations, and supervisory experience; or any equivalent combination of education, training, and experience."
A legislative account in the current draft of the fiscal year 2020 budget has funds set aside for salaries and benefits for a parks and recreation director, according to Brandye Latimer, the city's chief financial officer.
The city council is expected to vote on the budget on Friday.
