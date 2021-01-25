Meridian Living residents, staff receive COVID-19 vaccines

Jamie Stockman said she felt relieved after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination on Monday.
“I mean I have been waiting for it, too,” said Stockman, an administrative assistant at Meridian Living. “I was a little nervous at first about it, but I mean it’s with any vaccination that you get, you’re going be a little nervous about it, but right now, I feel fine.”
Stockman said the only symptom she had experienced so far is soreness in her arm.
She was among 12 residents and eight staff members at the assisted living facility who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, according to Candace Page, Meridian Living’s director of operations. CVS Health hosted a vaccine clinic at the facility.
CVS Health and Walgreens have partnerships with the federal government, which allows the companies to vaccinate long-term care facility residents across the U.S.
Gov. Tate Reeves said on Jan. 18 that he expected approximately 95% of nursing home residents in Mississippi to have access to the vaccine by the end of the month. Some of that 95% will be not be vaccinated, as some are opting to not be vaccinated.
Page said Meridian Living residents have been “super excited” about the COVID-19 vaccine.
“They have been really anxious and kind of counting down the days until our clinic date,” she said.
Dorris Little, a resident who was vaccinated on Monday, said the vaccination did not hurt.
“I feel like we need to take every opportunity that we can to squash this thing, to get it where we can be back to normal,” Little said.
Page said Meridian Living went a long time without having any COVID-19 cases. The facility has had four cases overall.
“But thankfully, through the health department and Health and Human Services, we have been sent rapid COVID testing,” she noted.
Meridian Living tests staff twice a week and residents once a week, which has allowed the assisted-living facility to catch cases early, Page said.
“But this whole pandemic has been very hard,” she said. “It’s heart-breaking to have to tell people who could be my grandmother or my grandfather, ‘I’m very sorry, but you can’t see your grandkids. I’m very sorry, I can’t let you leave.’”
The facility allows outdoor visits with loved ones, but it does not allow indoor visits.
Page said she is hoping that many people will get vaccinated, so that “in due time, these numbers will come down and the residents here will be able to see their loved ones.”
“Because it’s been very tough,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.