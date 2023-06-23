Meridian Little Theatre's 91st season, “A Season to Die for,” will showcase a southern culture classic, two musicals, and a comic take on the works of William Shakespeare, according to Artistic Director Tiffany McGehee.
MLT season memberships will go on sale July 1 for the performances that begin in October.
First up this season is Cabaret - Oct. 5-8.
This famous Kander and Ebb musical, with choreography by Bob Fosse, is based on a 1939 novel by Christopher Isherwood and a 1951 play by John Van Druten. This production features music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.
The plot follows Cliff Bradshaw, an American author working on a novel in Berlin who encounters Sally Bowles at the seedy Kit Kat Klub, where she sings. When the club’s owner and jealous boyfriend fires her, she moves in with Cliff, and the two fall in love. As the Nazis begin taking control of the German government, the atmosphere of the Kit Kat Klub and the lives of Cliff and Sally begin to change dramatically. This presentation includes adult content.
Next, MLT will present Steel Magnolias - Nov. 30 - Dec. 3.
This beloved southern story is concerned with a group of gossipy southern ladies in a small-town beauty parlor. The play is alternately hilarious and touching — and, in the end, deeply revealing of the strength and purposefulness which underlies the antic banter of its characters.
“We picked these shows for a variety of reasons," McGehee said. "Everywhere I go, when someone finds out I direct at the little theatre, nine times out of ten, they respond with, 'If you do Steel Magnolias, I'll audition.' Well, it has been ten years since the last production of Steel Magnolias, and we're ready to see everyone at auditions”
Just for laughs, MLT takes on The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised] (Again) - Feb. 22-25, 2024.
The production covers all 37 plays written by the Bard in 97 minutes. Three madcap men in tights weave their wicked way through Shakespeare’s comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. This is an irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays.
The 91st season wraps with Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - May 9-12, 2024.
This production will be a collaboration with the Meridian Symphony Chorus, with Dr. Kristen Johnson Gunn directing the music.
Audiences will revisit the dark tale of a barber wrongly convicted and out for vengeance against the corrupt judge who sent him to prison and tore his family apart. The heart-pounding musical thriller by the late Stephen Sondheim pulsates as Sweeney Todd wields his weapons of choice: a razor and a barber chair. His path toward retribution leads him to Mrs. Lovett’s meat pie shop, where they plot to combine his thirst for blood and her need for a secret ingredient. A savory, theatrical treat, revenge has never tasted like this. This presentation includes adult content.
Gunn said Sweeney Todd is a unique opportunity for the symphony chorus and MLT to collaborate on a challenging but very fulfilling musical performance.
“Sweeney is perhaps Sondheim’s masterpiece work; it is extremely difficult musically, but perfectly fit for the dark subject matter," Gunn said. "The voices within the symphony chorus will add depth and power to an already talented MLT stage. It will be a musical not easily forgotten.”
McGehee said, “We have a little something for everyone. Cabaret is for our dancers and history lovers, Steel Magnolias is for our southern ladies, Complete Works of William Shakespeare [Abridged] is our comedy for the guys and Shakespeare lovers, and Sweeney Todd is for the music lovers. It is revived on Broadway right now with Josh Groban playing the title character.”
While the main stage is adult actor heavy, MLT will partner with Meridian Ballet to bring the Nutcracker to the stage in December. Finding Nemo Jr. will audition in October for the annual CenterStage Youth Production in January.
“Meridian Little Theatre has been entertaining the region for 91 years. Play your part and become a season member today," McGehee said. "Your membership supports MLT’s mission to create and provide a diverse community theater that enriches, educates, and entertains the people of east Mississippi and west Alabama.”
Memberships and tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at 601.482.6371.
