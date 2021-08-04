The Meridian Little Theatre will host auditions for its upcoming production of “Guys and Dolls” at 6:30 pm. on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 9-10.
The musical will be held Oct. 7 – 10. Serving as director will be Tiffany McGehee and serving as music director is Jennie House. The choreographer will be Carol Merrill.
Potential cast members are asked to prepare a one-minute cut (or 16-18 bars) of a standard musical theatre song that demonstrates their vocal range and ability. Bring sheet music. An accompanist will be provided. Alternatively, they may use and provide their own recorded accompaniment.
A dance combination will be taught, though not all roles are required to dance. Some will be asked to read from the script. Callbacks will only be held if necessary and may not include all roles.
For more information, contact Meridian Little Theatre at 601-482-6371 or Tiffany McGehee, at mcgehee.tiffany@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.