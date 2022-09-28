Meridian Little Theatre presents 'A Chorus Line'

Meridian Little Theatre opens its 90th Season Thursday, Sept. 29 with the beloved musical “A Chorus Line.”
The original musical was created through a workshop, the first of its kind, with the New York Shakespeare Festival. Each character was based on real-life chorus dancers, each with impressive careers on Broadway, who sold their taped interview with Director/Choreographer Michael Bennet for one dollar.
Tiffany McGehee is excited to direct the 90th season as MLT’s new artistic director.
“What I love about this musical is that even though characters are talking about themes and issues that some might find controversial, there is no agenda other than ‘I’m a dancer, and here’s my story’” she said. “This musical was developed during a time in Broadway history when large musicals were produced less frequently, and jobs were dwindling for chorus dancers.”
“Instead of a huge Broadway spectacle, the creators of this musical put the characters on a bare stage, in rehearsal clothes to accentuate the gritty reality behind the glitz Broadway audience members usually see,” McGehee explains. “They stripped away the glamor to enlighten everyone on the labor of love that is musical theatre.”
She adds, “Layered on top of this core theme of the musical is the fact that each MLT cast member has a day job or attends school, has a family, many with children. They come nearly every night to spend up to four hours dancing some of the hardest choreography (by Carol Merrill) they’ve ever had to dance and learning incredibly complicated music arranged by Jennie House. They all do this for their love of theatre and as a service to our community.”
Lydia Brand, a Pre-K music teacher at Quitman Lower Elementary School, is just one of those cast members. Brand, who plays the character Cassie, is a musical theatre major who teaches four and five-year-old students to love music.
While this is Brand’s first MLT production, “A Chorus Line” is her 42nd play.
“I performed at age 10 in 4th grade, and I was bitten by the acting bug right away,” Brand recalled. “Cassie is a dream role for me.Cassie comes to the chorus line with a humbled and jaded attitude; she must interact with the director with whom she shares a complicated history. I studied for this role, worked on the music, and got into shape. As a new mom of seven-month-old Rosalee, I felt so excited about this adventure. Of course, my husband Hunter gives me his full support. (McGehee) is so appreciative and understanding of the importance of family,” she adds.
Malcom Gee, originally from Houston, has lived in Meridian for three years and works as a billing manager/credentialing specialist.
Although audiences may remember Gee as the Eyepatch Man/Puritan from “Something Rotten,” he will work as stage manager for this production.
“The cast of A Chorus Line is phenomenal and has been an absolute pleasure and joy to work with,” he said. “Just watching their growth from auditions to now is like day and night. I’m not a dancer, but I can admire dedication to the craft. I’ve enjoyed being along for the journey as they rediscover themselves inside their characters.”
“I would like to extend a special word of thanks and praise to Carol Merrill of Carol Merrill Dance Academy for choreographing and spending hours and hours making sure our cast felt comfortable and confident putting on such an iconic dance-laden production,” he added. “It truly takes a village to make community theatre work, and here in Meridian, I honestly believe we have the best.”
McGehee agrees.
“This Broadway classic reminds us why we love musical theatre and why community members volunteer over 100 hours of their time for each Meridian Little Theatre production.”
“A Chorus Line” runs Sept. 29-Oct. 2, 7 p.m. nightly with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Purchase tickets at www.meridianlittletheatre.com
