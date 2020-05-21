Meridian Little Theatre has postponed its dinner theater performance, Murder on the Menu, scheduled for May 26-28 at the playhouse on Highway 39N.
It is the second time the performance has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are so grateful for the enthusiastic and continued support by our Dinner Theatre patrons, but are equally respectful of those who wish to attend but still have concerns regarding the constraints posed by COVID-19," Sidney Covington, MLT board president, wrote in a statement. "We all love this event but it just wouldn’t be same without everyone there; therefore, we have decided to postpone again with the date to be announced. Thank you for your continued encouragement of our efforts to simply do the right and safest thing. Believe us when we say, It will be worth the wait."
For more information, visit meridianlittletheatre.com, email mlt01@bellsouth.net or call 601-482-6371.
