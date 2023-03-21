Meridian Little Theatre opens musical supper club

The wait is almost over as Meridian Little Theatre presents “Just You Wait!” as its musical supper club this Thursday, Friday and Saturday,
"Just You Wait!" is a nod to the first musical MLT produced on the stage of the current facility, My Fair Lady. This musical is beloved by avid theatre fans and the theatre curious alike.
MLT Artistic Director Tiffany McGehee and Meridian Symphony Choir Director Dr. Kristen Johnson Gunn created the program for the night celebrating MLT’s 90th anniversary with food, fun, and great entertainment.
“For the last 90 years, MLT has produced plays and musicals for Lauderdale County,” McGehee said. “To celebrate this milestone, we decided it would be special to invite some current stage performers and the Meridian Symphony Chorus, with whom we've been growing a collaborative partnership, to sing songs from some of our favorite musicals we produced over the last 90 years.”
“We wanted to play with the lyrics Eliza Dolittle sings in My Fair Lady because even after 90 years, we have a lot of spunk and creativity left to share for the next 90 years.”
The "Just You Wait!" Musical Supper Club is also titled differently from the "dinner theatre" because the traditional dinner theatre is a murder mystery. This event will still have a three-course meal, complimentary drink ticket, cash bar, and performances.
The creative pair of McGehee and Gunn collaborated to design a musical cabaret event that begins with highlights from the most contemporary plays MLT has produced. After the first course is served, the chorus and soloists will highlight the 60s and 70s "game-changing" musicals. After dinner, the audience will enjoy selections from the Golden Age of Broadway. The 91st season will be announced over dessert.
“[McGehee] and I wanted to celebrate and showcase the arts in our very own community, purposely featuring the wonderful talents of our MLT and symphony chorus members,” Gunn said. “I think MLT, our Meridian Symphony Association, and all our arts organizations around town are vital for inspiring and educating our youth, providing quality of life for our hard-working residents, and shaping the future generations of Meridian artists.”
MLT Board President Sidney Covington said there will be something for everyone as they reminisce.
“I’m thrilled we are collaborating with MSO Chorus. It’s so exciting to have new talent as well as returning MLT veterans. Every time we try something new, we benefit in so many ways,” she said.
The tickets are $75 per person, and the audience will sit on the stage with a 40-member choir. All the proceeds go to benefit MLT, a nonprofit community theatre that has made it 90 years through the generous support of this community.
“MLT has many facility improvements to make in the next few years, including a new roof, so the tickets sold give the community access to stellar performances and support MLT's efforts towards stewardship of this 50-year-old facility,” McGehee said
Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 6:30 event, and tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 601-482-6371.
