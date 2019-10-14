Meridian Little Theatre hosts 'Elf: The Musical' auditions

Meridian Little Theatre will host auditions for the comedy ‘Elf:The Musical’ at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 13 and Tuesday, Oct. 14 in the playhouse each night. The show is set to run from Dec. 5 - 10.
Female roles include Buddy’s girlfriend, Jovie; Walter’s wife, Emily; and Deb, Walter’s secretary. Male roles include Buddy; Walter, Buddy’s father; Michael, Buddy’s stepbrother; Greenway, Walter’s boss; the Macy’s manager; Santa, Chadwick and Matthews.
Other parts include Mrs. Claus, elves, employees at Macy’s, security guards, customers, policemen, fake Santas, children and more.
Participants are asked to prepare one minute of a song not from Elf: The Musical. Songs from the Broadway genre are preferred but not mandatory. Participants are asked to bring sheet music for the audition pianist and will need to demonstrate dance/movement ability in groups of 8-10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.