The Meridian Leadership Council will host a community forum to discuss issues residents are facing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 at city hall. Meridian Housing Authority director Ronald Turner will moderate the event.
The council is composed of concerned citizens and local leaders who will address the issues of social, economic, educational, and justice inequalities in Meridian and Lauderdale County, according to a media release.
The forum will also serve as a platform for respectable dialogue between residents, city, community leadership, and criminal justice officials to foster relationships, reduce inequalities and improve community safety, the release said.
Due to COVID-19, there will be limited seating and residents are asked to reserve a seat before the day of the meeting.
The panel will include:
•Percy Bland, Mayor, City of Meridian
•Pastor Eugene Boger, President of NAACP (St. Elizabeth and St. Paul Church)
•Amy Carter, Superintendent, Meridian Public Schools
•James Carter, Local Business Owner, and Owner, The Carter Foundation
•Kassie Coleman, District Attorney, 10th Judicial District of Mississippi
•Patrick Gale, Acting Chief of Police, Meridian Police Department
•Ricky Hood, Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi
•United States Attorney, Southern District of Mississippi Michael Hurst, Jr.
•Judge Robbie Jones, Meridian Municipal Court
•William McNeal, Owner, Big Gun Cleaning
•Pastor Wade Phillips, Northcrest Baptist Church
•Billy Sollie, Sheriff, Lauderdale County
•Judge Veldore Young-Graham, Lauderdale County Youth Court
