Meridian leaders will continue interviews for a new police chief this week, following the resignation of interim chief Lewis Robbins.
Mayor Percy Bland announced Tuesday night that Robbins submitted his resignation Monday.
He was appointed to the position for a period of 90 days, which was set to end on May 4, Bland said.
There are four candidates interested in the position.
Police Chief Benny Dubose resigned in January.
He served as chief of police from 2002 to 2009, returning to the post in 2014.
The city council approved Robbins' appointment in February, but still needed to vote on a permanent chief. Bland said then that other candidates would have the opportunity to interview for the position.
The mayor said Tuesday that he wanted to bring Robbins before the council for a vote several weeks ago, but he did not have the members' full support.
"He did everything that I asked him," Bland said. "At the end of the day, the executive branch and the legislative branch have got to be in agreement on things."
Robbins, who spent 42 years in law enforcement, retired from the Meridian Police Department in 1993.
He also worked at East Mississippi State Hospital and as the chief criminal investigator in the 10th Circuit District Attorney's Office.
Capt. John Griffith will lead the department in the interim, Bland said
