Meridian leaders approve repairs to Union Station

The Meridian City Council voted Tuesday night to spend up to $30,000 on repairs at Union Station, which is owned by the city.
The roof has had problems with leaks and the air conditioning and heating units need to be replaced, according to Laura Carmichael, the city's director of community development.
The funds will be coming out of the city's special projects budget for Union Station, she said.
Earlier this month, insurance company Meyer & Rosenbaum moved from a location on 8th Street into an area in Union Station previously used by the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation.
“We’re really excited to have a great community partner that’s in that space. We’re excited to be able to do some upgrades and some needed repairs,” Carmichael said.
Amtrak, Greyhound and a local cafe also lease space in the Front Street building, which is now at capacity, Carmichael said.
The facility is also used as a rental venue.
City leaders are getting quotes for repairs on the building and expect work to begin soon, Carmichael said.
