Meridian, Lauderdale County teachers encouraged to think like scientists

For Melanie Rick, the complexities of art make it a valuable teaching tool.
"Instead of creating and drawing art, we are learning how to break down all the facets of a work of art,” Ricks told a group of local educators Thursday. "To teach them to be careful observers.”
Ricks' suggestions were part of a workshop held at the MSU-Riley Center called "Think Like a Scientist: Developing Science Practices Through Visual Art." The training, attended by teachers from Meridian Public and Lauderdale County schools, was hosted by the Partners in Education Leadership Team in collaboration with The John. F. Kennedy Center.
Thursday's training focused on how science teachers can integrate visual arts into their lessons. Workshops focusing on dance and movement are planned for November and January.
“At the end of the year, teachers will have participated in three different workshops, three different art forms and three different learning modalities, to better reach and teach kids science,” Rick said.
During the morning session, Rick taught teachers how to look at art as scientists, by analyzing and observing different art forms. Later in the day, she demonstrated some of her techniques with a class of students at Oakland Heights Elementary.
“It teaches kids and their teachers to slow down and analyze things carefully,” Rick said.
Catherine Moore, a third-grade math and science teacher at Poplar Springs Elementary, said she found the training useful.
“It's good to see it in action with the students," Moore said. "Seeing what she is talking about to us about and actually seeing it demonstrated.”
Penny Wallin, associate professor of educational leadership at MSU-Meridian, hopes teachers who attended the training will take what they learned back to their schools.
"They will take these ideas back and try them out in the classrooms," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.