Local school districts are offering virtual book clubs, online learning tools and printed worksheets to keep their students engaged over the summer.
The Meridian Public School District started its summer learning program on Monday. The five-week program ends on July 16.
Melody Craft, director of curriculum and instruction for secondary education, said a virtual book club was started for middle school students, with teachers from all three middle schools reading to students. During the program, students will read 10 books and complete several projects, she said.
“We wanted to keep it where it was fun and engaging,” she said.
Meridian High School is offering enrichment programs for students who might have missed course work after schools were closed in March during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program is for rising seniors needing courses to graduate, Craft said.
The district is also offering a booklet of summer activities listing books to read, math problems, and science experiments. The booklets for high school students focus on ACT prep, Craft said. The booklets will be mailed or delivered, and the district will set up pick-up locations.
LaVonda Germany, elementary curriculum director, said pre-K through first grade booklets will focus on foundational skills such as reading.
Booklets for older students will focus on English/language arts, reading and math skills.
Germany said students in K-5th grades will have the option to use an online learning program, which will be taught by teachers from all over the district.
Lauderdale County School District
The Lauderdale County School District's summer program involves an online reading program and printed learning packets.
Ken Hardy, director of curriculum, assessment and accountability, said the online program focuses on students from first through third grade who might need extra support.
Middle and high school students will receive printed packets to prepare them for the next school year, Hardy said. The district may offer face-to-face classes based on CDC guidelines, he said.
