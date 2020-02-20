Both the Meridian and Lauderdale County school districts approved their calendars for the 2020-2021 school year on Thursday.
For the Meridian Public School District, new teacher orientation will be on July 30 -31, with professional development on Aug. 4 and 5 before students return to school on Aug. 6.
Schools will be closed on Sept. 7 for Labor Day and fall break on Oct. 12-13, with teachers having a professional development day on Oct. 13.
Thanksgiving break is Nov. 23-27 and winter break will be Dec. 21- Jan. 4, 2021. Following the break, teachers return on Jan. 4, 2021 for professional development and students return on Jan. 5, 2021.
Students will be off on Jan. 21, 2021 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Feb. 15, 2021 for President's Day. Spring break is March 15-19, 2021, and students will also be off the Monday after Easter break on April 5, 2021.
Matt Davis, public relations director for the district, said President's Day and the Monday after Easter will be used as weather-related make-up days.
The last day for students is May 26, 2021 with graduation on May 27, 2021.
Lauderdale County schools
In Lauderdale County, teachers will start school on Aug. 3, 4 and 5 with professional development days. The first day of school for students is Aug. 6. On Sept. 7, schools and offices will be closed for Labor Day.
Fall break for students will be Oct. 12 and 13, and teachers will have a professional development day on Oct.13.
Thanksgiving break will be Nov. 23-27 and Christmas break will be Dec. 21- Jan. 1, 2021.
After Christmas, teachers will return to school on Jan. 4 and 5, 2021 with students returning on Jan. 6, 2021.
Schools and offices will be closed on Jan. 18, 2021 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and on Feb. 15, 2021, for President’s Day.
Spring break will be March 15-19, 2021.
On Good Friday, which is April 2, 2021, schools and offices will be closed. Schools will also be closed on the Monday after Easter.
Graduation is set for May 20, 21, 24 and 25, 2021. The last day for students will be May 25, 2021, and May 27, 2021, will be the last day for teachers.
