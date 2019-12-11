Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library unveils new studying space

A new study room at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Library is getting high marks from local children.
Choosing from a selection of books, Elise Turner said she looks forward to coming to the library, because she likes the variety.
“It was hard to choose because there are a lot of choices,” the nine-year-old said.
The new space has been open since September and offers room for studying, reading and tutoring.
Lawson Smith, a reference genealogist and reading tutor at the library, said the new space gives him a quiet place to work with students.
Before the new addition, he had to tutor students in the reference or children’s area, which did not give students a lot of privacy. The space gives students room to read without being interrupted, he said.
“They feel less intimidated,” he said.
Susan Byra, the library's interim director, said the space will also be used to help students with the third-grade reading test.
"We are trying to give the public a variety of products that the public can use in many different ways," she said.
Another new feature at the library is a wall at the front entrance displaying historical photos of Meridian.
Byra said some of the images are of buildings that no longer exist, such as the black Carnegie Library in Meridian.
Brya said that when she was named interim director, she wanted to make the library more welcoming, and the wall is a step in that direction.
