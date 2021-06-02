With school out for the summer, the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library is offering a host of fun programs and activities for children of all ages.
“Tails and Tales” is the theme for this year’s 7-week adventure, according to Julie Adams, the children’s library director.
“We’ll have craft days, movie days, and virtual storytimes,” Adams said. “Our programs are geared for all ages. From babies to toddlers, to kindergarten to fifth grade, we already have about 100 participants registered.”
The summer reading program, which kicked off Wednesday, promises special guests.
Kelly H. Spining, author of “The Butterfly Tree” will be on hand for a book signing from 2-3:30 p.m on June 10. After the signing, she will host a fun butterfly craft activity.
Yarbrough’s Educational Reptiles joins the fun on June 24, with shows at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. This event is for all ages, and Adams adds this will fit perfectly with their “Tails and Tales” theme.
While registration has closed, patrons may still find a spot for the summer reading program by calling 601-693-6771.
“We will also offer a Book Buck Incentive this summer,” Adams added. “When children check out their books, we will give them a reading log to complete. They will turn in their forms with the number of books they have read for the summer. Those bucks can be redeemed for really cool prizes.”
Grand prizes for reading the most books will be awarded for each age group from toddler to fifth grade.
Adams urges parents to check the Meridian Lauderdale County Facebook page for a listing of all of the events and activities each week.
“We will update with special events and movie offerings for the whole summer,” she says.
Liz Jolly, the library’s program coordinator, wants patrons to know that teens and adults can look forward to fun in the library too.
“We’re hoping to establish book clubs, movie days, blood drives, and pet adoptions, to name a few,” she said. “We want to make connections with all of the people we serve. We are exploring the idea of collaborating with vendors to create some fun events for grownups as well.”
“The library wants to welcome everyone,” she emphasized. “We want families, adults, teens, and children to get involved in the library. It’s a place you can come, cool off, read a book, and see what we have going on that day.”
Both Adams and Jolly want to remind everyone that the ever-popular Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library Storyline is available 24-hours a day with a new story every Monday. Call 601.482.4444
Summer hours for the library are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and for June, July, and August, the library will open from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on the first, second, and third Saturday of each month.
