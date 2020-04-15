Meridian and Lauderdale County leaders are watching Gov. Tate Reeves as they decide when to lift certain restrictions in place due to COVID-19.
In a news conference Wednesday, Reeves said Mississippi needs to open the economy as soon as it is safe to do so and that he would make a decision on the existing shelter-in-place order in the next 48 hours.
“We are in the eye of the storm,” he said.
Meridian Mayor Percy Bland said he would listen to the governor's plans and have an update later in the week.
On Tuesday, Bland extended the city’s shelter-in-place order to midnight on Sunday, April 19, when the state’s order expires. The city’s 9 p.m. to 6 a.m curfew will remain in effect through April 30.
Bland planned to have about half of city employees return to their offices on Monday with social distancing and other safety measures in place, and was considering opening walking trails in the city, he said.
If the city reopens certain businesses, there may be restrictions, like the number of people allowed inside, he said.
“We're going to have to be really smart and responsible in how we do that.”
The Meridian Police Department reported that since Saturday, 24 people have been arrested for violating the order. Ten people were arrested on Saturday, 10 on Sunday and four were arrested Monday.
Under the city's shelter-in-place order, which went into effect April 1, all retail shops and Bonita Lakes Mall; all city parks, playgrounds and basketball courts, including Bonita Lakes Park and Northeast Park; and all daycares, except for those needed by essential workers, were closed for two weeks.
The restrictions do not apply to grocery stores, convenience stores, hardware stores, gas stations, agricultural supply stores, medical supply stores and stores supplying first responders and healthcare workers.
Under the city order, restaurants remain open, but only with curbside service or delivery. Bars, gyms, dance studios and clubs were ordered to close. Non-essential businesses listed in the mayor's order also include barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons, spas, massage parlors and tattoo parlors.
The governor's order requires all non-essential businesses and non-profits to stop operations, except for activities needed to maintain the facilities, equipment, inventory, payroll and security.
Essential business operations, including some within public safety, healthcare operations, infrastructure, agriculture and other fields may remain open. Restaurants and bars may remain open limited to drive-thru, curbside and/or delivery service.
Lauderdale County leaders plan to see what Reeves decides over the next few days and may make a decision about county buildings at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, County Administrator Chris Lafferty said.
The following are closed to the public through April 20 or until Executive Order No. 1465 is rescinded, modified, or extended: the Raymond P. Davis County Annex Building, Lauderdale County Tax Collector, Lauderdale County Tax Assessor, Road and Bridge Department, Addressing, Agri Center, Tourism, Animal Control with the exception of emergencies, and the Permit Department and Veteran’s Service Office with the exceptions of appointments.
“Obviously, before any decision is made, we’re going to consult some of our local health professionals,” Lafferty said.
No matter what is decided, he expected some protective measures would remain in place.
COVID-19 cases
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Wednesday, bringing the total to 165, the fourth highest number of cases in the state.
MSDH reported one additional death in the county, for a total of 12, the highest total of COVID-19 deaths in Mississippi.
An outbreak has occurred at a fifth long-term care facility in Lauderdale County, according to MSDH. The county has the second highest number of outbreaks at long-term care facilities, records show.
As of Wednesday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 19 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
State health officials confirmed 273 new cases in Mississippi Wednesday, for a state total of 3,360, and 11 additional deaths, for a total of 122 statewide. Sixty-six outbreaks have occurred at long-term care facilities in Mississippi, state records show.
MSDH reported Clarke County had 19 cases, one death and two outbreaks at long-term care facilities, Kemper County had 15 cases, Neshoba County had 35 cases and one death and Newton County had 14 cases and one outbreak at a long-term care facility.
According to state health officials, confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths are reported in the patient's home county, even if the patient tests positive or dies in another county.
Schools stay closed
Students attending public schools in Mississippi won’t return to class this semester, Gov. Tate Reeves announced during a briefing on Tuesday.
In mid-March, school were closed through April 17 due to the spread of COVID-19, and colleges and universities have shifted to online courses.
K-12 schools also established distance learning plans using online resources and paper materials.
Reeves recommended that school leaders continue to offer those resources to students.
The declaration “does not mean school is canceled,” Reeves said during the briefing. “Distance learning will continue, and I will be asking each school to submit plans to show they are doing just that, and to step up and share the best practices we have learned the past several weeks.”
The governor said he would ask educators to consider opening schools in the summer or early fall.
“Not as a mandate, and it won’t be for everybody,” he emphasized. “But we know that this virus doesn’t hit everybody equally. The economic damage doesn’t hit everyone equally. And, despite the best efforts of our education community, this hasn’t hit all students equally, either.”
“Not everyone has fancy webcams and fast internet,” he said. “Not everyone has parents who can become full time teachers. Those are blessings – we can’t expect that every household will be equipped to handle this the same.”
Enterprise School District Superintendent Josh Perkins said teachers will continue to provide distance learning and grab-and-go lunches will still be available.
Perkins noted that some students may need remedial work when schools reopen in the fall.
During the briefing, Reeves also announced the establishment of “Restart Mississippi”, a team of business leaders tasked with rebooting the state’s economy.
“They will study the impact of COVID-19 on our workforce…and our small businesses,” he said “And they will help us recover, day by day.”
Joe Sanderson, CEO of Laurel-based Sanderson Farms, will chair the group, which will be composed of business leaders from each region of the state, Reeves said.
“They will help us transform and rebuild our economy during this new time.” he said.
Bianca Moorman contributed to this report.
