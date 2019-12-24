Leaders and community members around Meridian and Lauderdale County are sharing memories of their favorite holiday gift.
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, remembers the freedom and joy he felt when he received a bike as a Christmas gift.
“It was around second grade, I wore the wheels off that thing,” he said. “It was red, white and blue and had a banana seat. That would have been the Christmas of 1971.”
“Being at that age, I didn’t have to walk, it was great,” he added. “Kids today don’t know about the freedom of riding a bicycle like that.”
Adrian Cross, with the Meridian Freedom Project, said she values family, tradition and giving during the Christmas season.
“When we were kids, my mom would drive us around in our van and look at all the different Christmas light displays. It was awesome. That’s how we knew it was Christmas. The tradition of opening that gift on Christmas Eve and putting your differences aside and giving, not just family but to everyone,” said Cross.
As a Meridian native, Cross remembers the traditions around town that helped build her idea of what the holidays mean to her.
“We’d go to the parade, the lighting of the tree, ride and check the lights and you gotta have “Silent Night” by the Temptations... and “This Christmas”... and “All I Want for Christmas is You.”
Claire Huff, arts coordinator for the Meridian Public School District, said her favorite gift is being able to spend time with her family, because she knows from experience what it’s like to not be able to.
“When I was in the second grade I had the mumps. I don’t really remember the gift, but I was quarantined, so I think what I learned from that was that the very best gift is being able to spend time with your friends and family,” said Huff. “I was able to be with my immediate family, but I missed being able to be with my extended family- the cousins, the aunts, the uncles and friends.”
Huff grew up in Meridian. This Christmas, her and all four of her children will be home, spending time with family and friends.
Derron Radcliff, executive director for the United Way of East Mississippi, remembers the new television he got from his grandmother.
“My favorite gift was from when I was about five years old and my grandma bought me a 13-inch color TV for my bedroom, and I thought that was the greatest thing in the world,” said Radcliff. “I got the Nintendo a few years later and the TV got more use too. That probably took all of my free time outside of homework and school.”
“The 13-inch TV brings that memory of my grandma. My parents were probably like, ‘he doesn’t need a TV in his room’, but my grandma probably said ‘he wants it, so I’m getting it anyway'.”
Thomas Huebner, president of Meridian Community College, remembers the baseball glove he got as a surprise.
“My favorite gift would have to be a new baseball glove I got at 14 years old,” said Huebner. “I played baseball since I was a little kid and didn’t expect my parents were as aware of my needs as I was. I opened it up, and I was beside myself because it was exactly what I needed. I still have it, don’t use it, but I still have it. It’s a very powerful memory.”
“Makes me remember the surprise and excitement I felt when I first opened it. What was most special was I didn’t think they knew how special it was to me, but they completely caught me off guard,” Huebner added.
Ty Ford, an author and CEO of Fourth Day Ministries, said he has fond memories of riding bikes and go karts, but that nothing could replace the feeling he gets when he’s with his family.
“This year, I’m taking my kids to Disney World and Sea World and spending time with them and my wife. No item can really beat that,” he said.
Chief Randall Davis, of the Marion Police Department, said his favorite gift was a bike.
“My favorite gift was from when I was a little boy and I got a 10-speed bicycle. All my friends had one and it made us be able to ride together. Back then, everything was just so plain and simple, and riding a bicycle was a good time to us,” said Davis.
Andrea Williams, the communications director for the Lauderdale County School District, has many memories from when she was growing up and remembers getting many gifts, such as a blue bike.
But perhaps the most noteworthy was the special jacket she received as a teenager.
“When I was a teen I received a dark green, leather bomber jacket,” said Williams. “I liked the color and it was the ‘in’ thing at that time and I was looking for it not too long ago.”
“It was something that seemed so unattainable because it costs a lot of money,” said Williams. “My favorite memory is with family... me and my cousins all around the Christmas tree in pajamas and stuff like that.”
Terrence Roberts, with the Meridian Freedom Project, said his favorite gift was a 1977 magnum skateboard.
“It was a skateboard when I was about 12 or 13 years old,” said Roberts. “It was a wooden skateboard that had big mag wheels and had a $100 price tag and I knew that my parents would not buy me a $100 skateboard. I was so surprised when I got it under the tree. That was the coolest thing and i really wanted that so badly.”
“This was my favorite Christmas gift of all time. I could only ride it at the skateboard park. Not on the streets at home,” said Roberts. “It was like the skies opened up and the birds were singing in the middle of the snow. I’m 55 now and I’m grinning thinking on it.”
Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose said he cherishes family during the holidays.
“Just being being able to share that time with your family, being together and appreciating the time we have and hopefully will have.”
