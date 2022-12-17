Meridian kids 'Have a Ball' thanks to Parks and Recreation

Rodrekas Mckey spends most days cutting grass, fixing fields and putting mulch in local playgrounds as a grounds maintenance worker for Meridian’s Parks and Recreation department.
Dressed as Santa Claus, he got to spend his Saturday morning handing out balls to local kids at Highland Park during Meridian’s third Have a Ball giveaway.
“It’s the holidays, and that’s one thing we do at Parks and Rec when it comes to children, the community and people. It’s what we do and what we love,” Mckey said. “It feels awesome giving back to the community, seeing the smiles on these children’s faces and also being ‘that figure.’”
The Parks and Recreation team ordered about 200 basketballs, footballs, soccer balls and playground balls to give away Saturday. Raising Cane’s also donated some tennis balls and frisbees for the event.
Cedric Brassfield showed up to Highland Park on Saturday with a car loaded with kids to get some balls for his young children.
“It means a pretty good deal for them to give away something. It may not be much, but it’s much to these kids,” Brassfield said.
Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams said Have a Ball gives children the opportunity to get outside and play, and it allows his department and the event’s sponsors to give back to the community.
“We’ve had good participation and good turnout,” Adams said midway through the event. “(We’re) spreading the Christmas spirit, putting a ball in a child’s hands and just making sure that they can be active.”
