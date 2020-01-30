Meridian job fair set for Feb. 6

The Meridian Job Fair will take place from from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m on Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Tommy Dulaney Center at Meridian Community College.
The free event has been held for the last four years and is touted as one of the largest job placement events in the state, according to Dianne Bell, communications director for the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
The event brings nearly 60 employers from fields such as healthcare, manufacturing, banking and more, according to Bell, with openings ranging from entry level to advanced.
The companies featured will all have openings available, Bell said.
“We want every person to have a fair opportunity of getting a job that day,” said Bell. “The good thing about the Meridian fair is that they’ve actually hired people on the spot before.”
There will be a mobile unit on hand with an assistant on duty to help individuals finish online applications.
Bell offered a few tips for job seekers.
“One thing we ask all job seekers is to come dressed not for the job there, but for the interview,” said Bell. “We encourage people to get there early, but if you can't, that doesn’t mean you won’t get hired.”
Bell urged job seekers to bring many copies of their resume.
“Our main focus is helping Mississippians get jobs,” she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.