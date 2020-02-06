Meridian job fair connects employers with potential workers

Job seekers and employers gathered at the Governor's Job Fair Thursday at Meridian Community College's Tommy Dulaney Center.
The event was free and Adam Todd, director of the Governor’s Job Fair network, said that the community came through with various job booths.
"We've got nearly 70 difffernt businesses and organizations represented under one roof. That's what's so key," Todd said. "Someone can walk in off the street and take a look around. They can find different businesses they can try to work for.”
Not only were jobs available, but several booths offered extra training.
"If you find you don't fit the bill yet for a job that you want, you can just go one aisle down, two booths up and get set up with some certification training, some careeer technical education, anything that might help you get that job,” Todd said.
Some staffers and recruits enjoyed the fair for what it offered on both sides, as an employer and as a job seeker.
“There’s a lot of employers here. So far so good,” said Sherry Tanksley, who visited the booths.
“We’ve had about 50 people come by the table and several filled out the application,” said Cherish Cummins, a human resources representative with Bedford Care in Marion.
"On the employer side you're able to actually see someone as opposed to just an application," Todd added.
Mayor Percy Bland said he believes the fair is good for Meridian
“[It] gives people from Meridian and surrounding counties an opportunity to find a job,” Bland said. "It’s a win, win for the employers and it’s a win, win for people like myself, mayors and leaders of the city because it's putting more people to work.
