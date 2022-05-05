Local leaders in education, law enforcement and government joined Meridian Housing Authority staff Wednesday to announce MHA received a $1.5 million Youth Build grant.
MHA executive director Ronald Turner said the grant, which is awarded by the U.S. Department of Labor, will be used to provide educational opportunities and skills training to at-risk youth in the community.
“The purpose of our Youth Build grant, it’s a community-based alternative education program,” he said.
Under the program, Turner said, 85 youth, age 16-24, who did not finish high school or come from disadvantaged backgrounds, will have the opportunity to learn construction trade skills, complete their GED, participate in community service and explore career options.
Over the course of the two-year program, he said, program participants will get involved with building a house, remodeling and work with case managers, educators and other community partners to set themselves up for success.
“This program addresses multiple core issues of importance in low-income communities, involving affordable housing, leadership development,” he said. “There will be opportunities for education. There will be opportunities for employment.”
Mayor Jimmie Smith said he was grateful to MHA for working to secure the grant and launch the program. The program, he said, will not only help Meridian’s young people succeed, but it will also help reduce crime.
“This is a very good tool to help us fight crime, and I appreciate that,” he said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart Mr. Turner, Mr. Jones and the commission for applying for this grant. We need every arsenal in our toolbox to fight crime.”
Turner said a four-month planning period was underway to identify eligible youth to participate in the program. MHA, he said, would be working with community partners like Meridian High School, the Boys and Girls Club and Lauderdale County Youth Court to encourage them to refer at-risk teens to the program.
Additionally, Turner said MHA planned to launch a social media campaign to advertise the program directly to youth in the community.
“We know that if you’re between the ages of 16 and 24, no matter what your status is in life, you have a cell phone,” he said. “A part of this grant will allow us to do promotions, and we’re hiring a promotion company to do social media promotions to the individuals we’re trying to attract.”
Youth who would like to participate are also encouraged to call MHA at 601-639-4285, Turner said.
“Let us know who you are,” he said. “You will have a caseworker that will be coming out, trying to get in contact with you to ensure you’re going to be a part of this program.”
MHA, Turner said, wants Meridian’s youth to succeed, and it wants the Youth Build program to succeed.
“We want successful results for our city,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.