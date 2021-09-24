The Meridian Housing Authority will offer free car seats to the public on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MHA site near the Meridian Police Station.
A scheduled appointment is required to attend the event, which is a partnership between the MHA and Mississippi Department of Health.
In order to receive a free car seat, individuals must go through two checkpoints where a technician will demonstrate how to properly install the seat, a media release said.
For more information, contact Sheila Austin at 601-693-2800, ext. 22
