More than 80 municipal clerks convened in Meridian on Wednesday as the Fall Master Municipal Clerk Academy & Committee Session got underway at the MSU Riley Center.
The annual conference, which is put on by the Mississippi Municipal Clerks and Collectors Association, offers training and professional development opportunities as well as updates to municipal clerks throughout the state.
Extension Specialist for the Center for Government & Community Development Jason Camp said the training opportunities would help municipal clerks be leaders in their home communities.
“We are looking forward to giving Mississippi’s municipal clerks the opportunity to continue to build their skills and to go back and lead their communities,” he said.
The three-day conference kicked off Wednesday with an Executive Committee Meeting and MMCCA Committee Session. Thursday and Friday’s schedule featured a variety of workshops and trainings for clerks to attend, including state withholding taxes and reporting, employment law and developing communities through art an entertainment.
Clerks will also have the opportunity to earn International Institute of Municipal Clerks, Certified Municipal Clerks or Master of Municipal Clerks points by completing requirements in the workshops.
The 2022 fall session is the first time Meridian has hosted the annual event.
