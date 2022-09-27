Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF FAR SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS, NORTHEAST LOUISIANA, AND THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI... The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * WIND...Northeast at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. &&