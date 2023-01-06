Meridian honors memory of 'The Kenman'

Merdian will pay tribute to “The Kenman” Saturday afternoon at Temple Theater, downtown.
Long-time radio personality Ken Stokes lost his battle with prostate cancer Monday, Jan. 2, at the age of 65.
He recently worked for The Radio People as a radio host and Production Director for WOKK as part of “Your Country Morning Show with Cara and The Kenman” with co-host Cara Shirley, who along with her husband Eric, were caregivers to Stokes in his final months.
“Ken Stokes, aka ‘The Kenman,’ but known to me as my Kenny, was the best man I’ve ever known,” Shirley said. “It was the sweetest gift given being ‘his person’ and being with him in his final months, weeks, days and seconds.
“My world will be forever changed by his presence in my life.”
Shirley said the love they had for each other didn’t make sense to those outside looking in, saying it was a “just because” kind of love.
“I will forever cherish it, and his memory,” Shirley said. “The hole I have left in my heart will never heal. He will forever and always be my Kenny.
“Yet in the middle of my grief and sadness, I’m happy for him because he is with his Linda, and he is now totally pain free. Knowing this makes the pain I feel worth it.”
According to the obituary, he was born in Biloxi and graduated from High School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. After graduating, Stokes joined the Navy where he served his country for five years before he began his career in the broadcasting business in 1985 as a DJ in Ellisville. He soon made the move to Meridian as a radio host for Z95 then moved over to Q101 as the new morning co-host for “Doc and the Kenman” with John Anthony. After a short time in Jackson, Stokes made his way back to Meridian in 2009 as the morning show host on 97OKK.
Stokes was preceded in death by his wife of 19 years, Linda Gayle Swain Stokes.
The memorial service for Ken Stokes, “The Kenman” will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, at the historic Temple Theatre in downtown Meridian.
Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. prior to services at 2 p.m. for those wishing to come and pay their respects. Parking will be available at the Temple Theatre and Webb & Stephens Downtown.
