Twenty of the area’s movers and shakers were recognized for their commitment to the community during a reception at The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience in Meridian Thursday.
The Meridian Star and Meridian Home & Style’s Top twenty under 40 presented by Mississippi Power are featured in the latest issue of Meridian Home & Style magazine, which is available at local and surrounding area businesses.
These 20 young men and women under the age of 40 were selected by a committee from more than 50 nominations from members of the greater Meridian community. They demonstrate excellence in their professions, but also are their commitment to the community. They young men and women and the area’s emerging business leaders, educators, spiritual leaders, military personnel, medical professionals and people from all walks of life.
The Class of 2020 includes Ashley Collins Roy, Nurse Leader, VP of Nursing at Rush Health Systems; Brittany Belcher, Retail Services Specialist 1st Class, United States Navy; Caleb Dulaney, Radiation Oncologist, Anderson Regional Cancer Center; Caroline Terry, Bank Manager, Citizens National Bank; Chris Knight, Financial Advisor, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Inc.; Erica D. Turner Girls Physical Education Teacher, Meridian Public School District; Jay Shehi, CEO, Alliance Health Center and the Crossings; Joseph Emanuel Norwood, Assistant Store Manager, Lowe's Home Improvement; Julie Boles, Director of Marketing/Communication, East Mississippi Electric Power Association; Kyle Rutledge, Lauderdale County Supervisor/Bus driver and football coach, Lauderdale County School District/Cattle Farmer; Matthew Ryan Snyder, U.S. Navy Police/Naval Security Force; Melonie Moore-Washington, Educator/Entrepreneur; Nathan Williams, Transportation & Safety Director, Union Public Schools/Music Minister, Hopewell Baptist Church; Patrick Kiger, Air Traffic Control, United States Navy; Shannon Mathis, Firefighter/Contractor; Terry Dale Cruse, Ed.D., Associate Vice President & Head of Campus, Mississippi State University - Meridian; Tommy Horne, Captain, Army National Guard/Lauderdale County Prosecutor, Tray Gamble, Franchise Owner, Mugshots Grill and Bar; Trey Hannah, Financial Advisor/Vice President-Investment Officer, Wells Fargo Advisors and Tristian Washington, Distribution Engineer I for Mississippi Power.
