Meridian history to come alive in storytelling event

Meridian history will come alive with a Downtown History Walk put on by the Rose Hill Company of Storytellers, City of Meridian and Lauderdale County Archives and History.
Readers Poll: History of Meridian
Are you interested in the history of Meridian?
The event, which is set for 2 p.m. to sunset on Saturday, Feb. 12, will feature veteran storytellers stepping into the shoes of some of Meridian’s most influential historical figures and teaching local history through drama and storytelling.
Rose Hill Company Director Anne McKee said the downtown event would be set up similar to the annual Halloween Candy Crawl. Maps would be available at every station for residents to walk through downtown and learn about their local history.
“This is an experiment. This is to see how many people are really interested and will come out and hear our stories,” she said. “We’ve only picked a few, but as many of you know, Meridian is a dramatic and exciting place.”
Stories planned for the event include the Great Choctaw Chief Pushmataha, who will be portrayed at Dumont Plaza, Mrs. Clara Weidmann at Weidmann’s Restaurant, the Spirits of the Union Hotel, Mayor Edwin Dial, who served as mayor of Meridian from 1893 to 1901, and more.
In addition to historical figures, storytellers will also be portraying key moments in the city’s history such as the 1864 burning of Meridian during the Civil War, the beginnings of the Meridian railroads and iconic places like the Threefoot Hotel, Temple Theatre and Wechsler School.
McKee said the walk will be both fun and informative, and residents are encouraged to bring their children to learn their local history.
“We are going to teach history that is documented that they will not get in school,” she said. “They need to know our local history.”
Community Development Director Craig Hitt said the city was coordinating with the Rose Hill Company of Storytellers to make sure the event would be a safe, fun time for the whole family. He said it was exciting to see the plans come together for what was sure to be a great time for everyone.
“We encourage everyone who can to come out and be a part of it,” he said. “Let’s learn more about our city and have a good time doing it.”
For more information about the Meridian Downtown History Walk, contact McKee at 601-479-2483.
