Meridian High School plans to host its graduation ceremony at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 27 at Ray Stadium.
Prohibited items: The following items are not allowed: flowers, balloons, bags (including camera bags), purses and noise makers.
Parking: Drivers will be directed to the appropriate parking areas by the Meridian Public School Police Department based on the traffic and parking conditions at the time of their arrival. Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling through this area of campus and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Handicapped parking: Handicapped parking will be at the South End of Ray Stadium in designated spaces near the Multi-Purpose Building. Seating will be available for those who can’t walk into the stadium in the south endzone.
Entrance to stadium: The following entrances will open at 8 a.m.- Both entrances on visitor/press box side and the entrance near the boys’ gym on home side.
Access to field: At no time before or during ceremonies should the public enter the field area of Ray Stadium.
Inclement weather: In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 28, at MHS gymnasium. In order to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions, each graduate will receive two tickets. Other family and friends may watch “Livestream” in MHS auditorium. Seating in the auditorium will be on a first come basis.
