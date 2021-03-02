Meridian High theatre students sharpen their acting skills

A group of local students are sharpening their acting skills in a virtual theatre conference this week.
Students from the Meridian High School Theatre Department were chosen by the Mississippi Theatre Association to attend the Southeastern Theatre Conference and Convention March 3 - 7. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is being held in a virtual format.
The school's theatre director, Randy Ferino Wayne Jr., said the event was paid for by the Mississippi Theatre Association. The students will take part in workshops, theater shows and theater school auditions. To be chosen for the program, Wayne had to explain how the pandemic affected the group's ability to perform.
"They chose the schools that faced hardship and that have never gotten a chance to participate,” he said.
Students participating are X’Zavier Henderson, Ashlee Silliman, XZavieon Sidney, Isaiah Matthew, Isaiah Watkins, London McAlpine, Jordan Davis, Kayiana Jasper, Raven Boyd and Kaydence Patton. Wayne and assistant instructor Tia Hall will also attend the event.
Other news
Wayne and Henderson were finalists in the Mississippi Theatre Association's recent playwriting competition. Wayne received an award for his play "Decoration Day:The Annihilation of Black Wall Street."
Henderson’s play was called "Ashes," which is about the four young girls killed in the 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing in Birmingham, Ala. in 1963.
