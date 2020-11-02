Meridian High senior Kayiana Jasper named to state advisory council

Not many high schoolers have the ear of state education officials.
Meridian High School senior Kayiana Jasper is one of them.
Jasper is one of 163 students throughout Mississippi chosen to be a part of the state Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council.
“I feel, first of all, honored because they choose me to be part of this,” Jasper said. “I am also very humbled and looking forward to seeing how my experiences can help other students."
The council includes juniors, seniors and college freshmen. Students meet twice a year, once in the fall and the spring.
Other area students on the council are Madison Tingle from Newton High School and Paola Euyoque and Mary Moran, both from Neshoba Central High School.
Jasper was made aware of the program by her student council advisor who sent applications out to all the student council members. She was the only Meridian High Student to apply.
“It's a great leadership program because you get to say what is working, what’s not working and how we can better approach these problems," she said. "How can we tackle them and get everyone else on the same page."
Jasper said one issue she'd like to be addressed is online learning, which has been a challenge for her peers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I've seen students that are registered in my classes and we haven’t seen them all school year, they haven’t logged in at all,” she said.
Jasper, who plans to go to college to be a pediatrician after graduating in the spring, credits her parents for encouraging her, describing them as her "biggest cheerleaders."
