Meridian High School to resurface track field at Ray Stadium

Athletes at a local high school could soon be running on a fresh track before Thanksgiving break.
The Meridian Public School District board of trustees on Wednesday voted to approve a contract to resurface the track field at Ray Stadium. The $101,822 contract was granted to Fisher Track Inc.
Clay Sims, operations manager for the district, said work will begin on Oct.12 and will have to be finished before Nov. 1 because of the school's home football games and to allow time for the material applied on the track to cool. The track field was last paved in 2010, and it has reached its life span, according to Sims.
Board president Gary Houston said paving the track has been put off for years. Improving it will make it more presentable for competitions and build school pride, he said.
“It just kind of elevates who we are at Meridian High and as a district,” he said. “It also encourages students in the school by letting them know we are not only investing in education, but we believe in whatever we do in athletics with our track, that we want the best for our district.”
