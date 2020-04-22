Meridian High School to hold virtual graduation

Meridian High School's Class of 2020 will have a virtual graduation ceremony.
Principal Victor Hubbard said starting on May 1 students will have individual graduation ceremonies. Hubbard said each senior will be given a time slot to come and have their graduation ceremony filmed. Hubbard no more than six students will be allowed during a time block.
Students will be able to wear their cap and gown and will be allowed to bring three guests, Hubbard said. Students will go through the whole graduation process, which includes walking across the stage and getting a photo at the end.
The process should last no longer than 10 minutes before the next student will be called to walk through process, Hubbard said. Students who are scheduled to participate in, turning the tassel, innovation, the benediction, and those giving class speeches, will be given a time to record those actions, Hubbard said.
The video sessions will continue until May 7 and all the videos will be put together to create a full commencement ceremony in a digital format. The virtual ceremony will be similar to an actual commencement, Hubbard said.
The graduation ceremony is expected to be broadcasted on May 22 by a local TV station, but a time has not been announced.
“We understand that this is not the graduation the Class of 2020 was thinking of when they started their senior year," Hubbard said in a statement. "It is our desire, despite what is going on around us, to give our seniors as much of a traditional graduation ceremony as possible while maintaining the safety of everyone.”
Students will be able to pick up their cap and gown while turning in their Chromebooks. They will be given a specific time to do that.
On May 19, there will be a senior send-off at 6 p.m.. at the Meridian High School bus lane.
If anyone has any questions they are asked to call Kim Graham at 601-207-2136 and check the school’s website for any changes.
