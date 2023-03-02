Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Mississippi. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&