Meridian High School principal charged with DUI

A Meridian Public School District administrator was arrested and charged with driving under the influence over the weekend.
Joe Griffin, the principal of Meridian High School, was charged with DUI-first offense during a safety checkpoint on Allen Swamp and Pine Springs Roads Saturday evening, said Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
Griffin, 41, was also charged with no liability insurance and improper equipment. He was taken into custody and later released, Calhoun said.
Meridian Public School District officials said Monday they couldn't comment on the case because it involves a personnel matter.
Griffin came to MHS in 2020 after serving as the principal at Moss Point High School.
